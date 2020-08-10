Video: A Look At The Wrestling Skills Of Aleister Black

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– As seen below, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega’s “A to Z” YouTube channel has posted a new video giving a look at inside Black’s pro wrestling style. The video was filmed in May of this year and features the happy couple going over some of Black’s in-ring skills.

