Video: Adam Cole Beats Pat McAfee At TakeOver: XXX

Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” event saw former NFL punter Pat McAfee make his pro wrestling in-ring debut. McAfee put up a good fight but lost to Adam Cole by pinfall. There were several instances where McAfee controlled the match, and he hit his signature punt kick at one point. He also delivered a nice superplex after an impressive sequence. Cole ended up hitting the Panama Sunrise to get the win.

Below are several photos & videos from tonight’s Cole vs. McAfee match at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida: