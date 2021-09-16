Video: Adam Cole Makes His AEW In-Ring Debut On Dynamite

Adam Cole made his AEW in-ring debut on the September 15th 2021 edition of Dynamite. Cole defeated Frankie Kazarian in a singles match and then cut a promo after the match. Cole challenged Christian Cage and the Jurassic Express to a trios match against himself and the Young Bucks during a special two-hour edition of Rampage on September 24th. The Rampage episode will be taped on the 22nd after Dynamite in New York City.
Helluva win for @AdamColePro in his #AEW debut against @FrankieKazarian – Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/lSa32aXSPC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021
.@AdamColePro lays down the gauntlet to @boy_myth_legend, @luchasaurus & @Christian4Peeps to face him and the @youngbucks on next week's #AEWRampage Grand Slam!
Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/X4Gp8NVXkN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021
#JurassicExpress and @Christian4Peeps accept the challenge to face @AdamColePro & the @youngbucks next Friday on #AEWRampage Grand Slam!
Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/R4gmWbpULu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021