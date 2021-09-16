Video: Adam Cole Makes His AEW In-Ring Debut On Dynamite

Adam Cole made his AEW in-ring debut on the September 15th 2021 edition of Dynamite. Cole defeated Frankie Kazarian in a singles match and then cut a promo after the match. Cole challenged Christian Cage and the Jurassic Express to a trios match against himself and the Young Bucks during a special two-hour edition of Rampage on September 24th. The Rampage episode will be taped on the 22nd after Dynamite in New York City.