Video: Adam Cole Speaks On Upcoming War Games Match

Adam Cole has delivered a WarGames promise on behalf of The Undisputed Era. As noted before, last night’s WWE NXT post-show segment saw General Manager William Regal announce The Undisputed Era (Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch) for the men’s main event at the “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event on Sunday, December 6. The Undisputed Era was brought back at the end of the show by NXT Champion Finn Balor, to attack McAfee and his crew.

Below is video of Cole addressing the Capitol Wrestling Center crowd in another video shot after Regal made his announcement, which came after the big eight-man brawl continued when NXT went off the air. Cole promised to take out The Kings at Takeover.

“Boys and girls, The Undisputed Era is back,” Cole declared. “And not only have we returned, but we are returning to the match that The Undisputed Era made famous in NXT, and that is WarGames. Everybody knows I never, never make a promise that I cannot keep, but I’m about to make a promise right now – at WarGames, we are going to whip the asses of those four punks, and that is undisputed.”