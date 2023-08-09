Tony Khan Reacts To Last Week’s AEW Ratings, Hypes Tonight’s Dynamite

The 200th episode of AEW Dynamite was a ratings success.

As noted, TBS issued a press release touting the success of the viewership for the special milestone episode, and on Wednesday, Tony Khan boasted about the numbers one final time before hyping tonight’s show.

“TONIGHT: Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite Live On TBS Network at 8pm ET/7pm CT,” he began. “Thanks to your support

Episode 200 of Dynamite was the #1 show on cable last Wednesday!”

Khan continued, “We’re back tonight for Dynamite 201, following last week’s milestone with a great show tonight. See you on TBS TONIGHT.”

