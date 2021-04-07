Video: AEW Outside The Ring To Premiere Friday

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW will premiere their new Outside The Ring series on YouTube this Friday. The weekly show will be hosted by Lexy Nair, who also does some backstage interviewing for AEW and hosting the Control Center videos. Outside The Ring will be released at 9am ET each Friday morning.

As seen in the teaser clip below, Abadon will be the featured star for the premiere episode of Outside The Ring. This will be Abadon’s first sitdown interview since joining AEW.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets below:

