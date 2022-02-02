Video: AEW Stars Appear At NBA Game With Tony Khan

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative brought some of his wrestlers to the United Center for Tuesday’s Chicago Bulls NBA game. AEW was represented by AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Adam Cole, Shawn Dean, and Khan. The group was there to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the nearby Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The AEW group was billed as “Superstars of AEW” on the jumbo screen. They participated in a celebration on the court, and spent some time with Chicago’s mascot, Benny The Bull. The game saw Chicago defeat the Orlando Magic 126-115.

AEW thanked the The Bulls and the arena on Twitter, writing, “Thank you to the @chicagobulls @UnitedCenter for welcoming #AEW’s @ShawnDean773 @TBSNetwork champion @Jade_Cargill Women’s World champion ⁦@RealBrittBaker @AdamColePro and #AEW Owner & GM @TonyKhan”

Here are pictures & videos from the appearance-

