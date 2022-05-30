Video: AEW Stars Appear on Stage at Limp Bizkit’s Las Vegas Concert

Limp Bizkit performed at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on May 28th, 2022. Several AEW stars were in attendance, including John Silver, Chuck Taylor, and Sonny Kiss, who joined the band on stage. You can watch video footage from the event below.

