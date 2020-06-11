Video: AJ Styles And Daniel Bryan Appear As Nascar Grand Marshals For Race

WWE SmackDown Superstars Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles both appeared via video last night as the Grand Marshals of NASCAR’s 2020 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 race from Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia.

As seen in the video below, Bryan delivered an intro for the race when he was interrupted by Styles. After a back & forth, they finally delivered the “start your engines!” call and sent it back to the track. The NASCAR On FOX commentators joked that they hope Bryan and Styles don’t talk each other to death. The segment was set up by FOX to promote the race and Friday’s SmackDown episode, which will see Bryan and Styles do battle for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title in the main event.