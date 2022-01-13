Video: AJ Styles Comments On His Time In NXT & Possibly Returning

WWE RAW Superstar AJ Styles has finished up with WWE NXT, at least for now. After feuding with Grayson Waller on RAW and NXT for several weeks, last night’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Styles defeat Waller in the main event. After the match, AJ brought back LA Knight, who got payback on Waller for a recent attack. NXT went off the air with Knight and Styles celebrating with the crowd.

As seen in the video below, WWE filmed a post-NXT segment where fans continued with their dueling chants for AJ and Knight after NXT went off the air. AJ took the mic and said coming down to NXT was a blessing because of the fans. Fans then chanted “Thank you AJ!” and AJ declared that NXT is now Knight’s show. Knight took the mic and finished the post-show segment up, giving AJ props for how he beat Waller. Knight also said his issues with Waller have just begun, and Waller’s ass belongs to LA Knight.

AJ also spoke to a NXT camera man for a brief backstage interview, and was asked what his NXT experience has been like. “I gotta admit, I love being down here,” Styles said. “I could see myself, when my career is finally over, coming down here and working with some of these young athletes. The men and women here are ready and eager to learn, and I think that’s a positive thing for the WWE going forward.”

Styles was also asked if this is the last time we will see him on NXT 2.0. “This is WWE. Never say never,” he responded.

Styles then took to Twitter today and commented on how special NXT is. He also looked forward to seeing some of the NXT Superstars on RAW and SmackDown.

“Enjoyed my time at #WWENXT 2.0 greatly. The environment, the talent, and the fans are something special. Looking forward to seeing some of these Superstars on #WWERaw and #Smackdown and who knows, maybe I’ll be in an @WWENXT ring again!,” he wrote.

AJ recently wrapped up a brief RAW feud with his former tag team partner, Omos. He faced Austin Theory on this week’s RAW but the match ended in a DQ due to interference by Waller. There’s no word on what WWE has planned for AJ next, but he has been confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match later this month.