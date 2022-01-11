Video: AJ Styles Confirms WWE Royal Rumble Entry

AJ Styles is now official for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match later this month.

Styles took to Twitter today and posted the following video to declare his spot.

There are now 21 open spots for the Men’s Rumble match: AJ Styles, Johnny Knoxville of Jackass, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus.