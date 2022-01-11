Video: AJ Styles Confirms WWE Royal Rumble Entry

AJ Styles is now official for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match later this month.
Styles took to Twitter today and posted the following video to declare his spot.
There are now 21 open spots for the Men’s Rumble match: AJ Styles, Johnny Knoxville of Jackass, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus.
Since debuting in 2016, I’ve done it all in @WWE… well, almost everything. I’m officially declaring myself for the 2022 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ecfzBi0xRy
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 10, 2022