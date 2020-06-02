Video: AJ Styles’ Greatest Smackdown Moments On WWE Playlist

As noted, WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. To celebrate, WWE posted this episode of WWE Playlist looking at AJ’s greatest blue brand moments. Styles is set to face Daniel Bryan for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title on the June 12 SmackDown episode.

