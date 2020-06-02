Video: AJ Styles’ Greatest Smackdown Moments On WWE Playlist

As noted, WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. To celebrate, WWE posted this episode of WWE Playlist looking at AJ’s greatest blue brand moments. Styles is set to face Daniel Bryan for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title on the June 12 SmackDown episode.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
News On Backstage Heat On Nia Jax – “1000 Percent Nia’s Fault”
As PWMania.com previously reported, Kairi Sane suffered a cut during her match against Nia Jax during their match that aired on this week's WWE...
Batista Calls Jaxson Ryker A ‘Sorry Ass Motherf**ker’
On Monday night, Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons showed his support for U.S. President Donald Trump with the following tweet: Snitch-tagging done right— Will...
Jaxson Ryker’s Past Black Lives Matter Comments Resurfaces
With Jaxson Ryker recently tweeting his support for Donald Trump, a fan uncovered a Facebook post from Ryker (real name Chad Lail) that was...
Hulk Hogan Banned From AEW Shows
AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter today and revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is banned from all AEW...
WWE RAW Results – June 1, 2020
WWE Raw Report - June 1 2020 - Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with the normal intro video. We're live on tape from the WWE...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com