Video: AJ Styles Now Official For Royal Rumble Match

AJ Styles is now official for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Match on January 31. Styles took to Twitter this evening and declared his spot in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

“Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw @TheGiantOmos,” he wrote.

Styles joins Daniel Bryan and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley as confirmed names for the 30-Man Rumble.

You can see AJ’s full tweet with video below. Styles says forget about the 2020 Royal Rumble, and the only Rumble Match we should think about is the 2016 match he debuted in. AJ then declared that this year’s match will be nothing short of phenomenal.