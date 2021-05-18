Video: Akira Tozawa Wins The WWE 247 Championship

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion. Tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network saw Tozawa surprise R-Truth win a roll-up from behind to win the title during a backstage segment. After the segment, Truth indicated that he was tired of the whole 24/7 Title chase.

This is Tozawa’s 10th reign with the 24/7 Title. Truth was in his 52nd reign with the title, which began after he defeated Old Spice rep Joseph Average (Rik Bugez) during one of the Old Spice vignettes that aired for WrestleMania 37 Weekend. This was the first time WWE featured the 24/7 Title on RAW since the March 15 episode, when rapper Bad Bunny handed the strap over to Truth. The title then changed hands a few times between Tozawa, Truth and Average during the Old Spice vignettes that ran during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

On a related note, WWE released the following post-RAW video that shows how Xavier Woods tried to sneak up on Tozawa backstage during an interview with Sarah Schreiber. Tozawa then ran away from the ThunderDome and the Yuengling Center, clutching his title.