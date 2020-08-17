Video: Aleister Black And Zelina Vega Show Off Their Marriage Tattoos

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Below is the latest video from Zelina Vega and Aleister Black’s “A to Z” YouTube channel. This video features a look at the story behind their marriage tattoos, which they had done in 2019. The RAW Superstars tied the knot in the fall of 2018.

