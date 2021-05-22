Video: Aleister Black Attacks Big E On SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown featured the 4th vignette with Aleister Black reading from his “Tales From The Dark Father” book, explaining the philosophy of “The Dragon” and offering dark lessons to the WWE Universe. This vignette ended with Black warning that it’s time to “cull the herd.”

Fast forward to the main event, which saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews defend his title in a Fatal 4 Way against Big E, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. When it looked like Big E was close to putting Crews away, the lights went low in the ThunderDome and fog filled up the entrance area. Black then made his entrance in a hooded robe, which he removed before entering the ring. Black stared down Big E as he entered the ring. Crews crawled over and held onto Big E’s leg before Black with Big E with the Black Mass kick. Crews took advantage of the attack and pinned Big E to retain. Black then went to the ramp and stared back at the ring as Crews and Commander Azeez celebrated the win. SmackDown on FOX went off the air with Black staring at the ring from the stage.

WWE began airing the Black return teaser vignettes back in late April, but this was his first live appearance since losing a No DQ match to Owens during the WWE Draft edition of RAW on October 12 of last year. Black was drafted to SmackDown that night, but disappeared until the vignettes started airing last month.