Video: Aleister Black (Tommy End) Makes His Debut With AEW On Dynamite

On the July 7th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, former WWE star Aleister Black (Tommy End) made his debut with AEW when he attacked both Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with Black Massses. Tommy End was referred to as Malakai Black by the announcers.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted that wrestlers in AEW were backstage speculating about Tommy End debuting with AEW earlier in the day.

Here is fan cam video of Black’s debut via @FLWrestlingFan: