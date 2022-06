Ryan Cabrera, Alexa Bliss’ husband, gave a performance at the 2022 Powell festival in Powell, Ohio. Eventually, Bliss joined him on stage and sang a cover of Eminem’s song Lose Yourself. The video was recorded by Twitter user @Chasefletcher18. You can check out the video below:

@AlexaBliss_WWE singing lose yourself at the Powell festival pic.twitter.com/BwucRtXxsZ — Chase Fletcher (@Chasefletcher18) June 25, 2022