Video: Alexa Bliss Responds To Fan Who Paid $400 To Ask Her On Date

Ryan Satin shared a video of Alexa Bliss responding to a fan who paid to ask her on a date.

The former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion is on Cameo and requires fans to pay $400 to send a message. Here is what she had to say:

“Hi Antonio, first I just wanted to say thank you so much for your message, it was so sweet of you to write me. I’m extremely flattered with your request, but unfortunately I am seeing someone. But, I know that there is someone out there for you. I know it’s a little hard right now with everything going on with COVID and having to stay inside, so I hope you are staying inside, staying healthy and happy, but I know once everything clears up, you’ve gotta get out there. You know, just get out there, meet someone, and someone will show you what it means to be loved. Show you that you deserve all the happiness in the world and to be treated the best way possible, and I know that someone is out there for you. You just gotta keep looking, just like Dory says, ‘just keep swimming’. Bye Antonio.”

