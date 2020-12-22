Video: Alexa Bliss Returns On “Alexa’s Playground” Segment, Addresses The Fiend’s Future

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE RAW on this week’s show and revealed what WWE is referring to as a haunting edition of her “A Moment of Bliss” segment. The set up featured Bliss swinging on a swing set, with other toys in the ring, in what she called “Alexa’s Playground” that was apparently built for her by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

The segment began with Randy Orton coming to the ring to discuss his Firefly Inferno win over The Fiend at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. Orton went on about how he enjoyed every second of watching The Fiend burn in the middle of the ring on Sunday, noting that the stench of The Fiend’s burning flesh still lingered in the middle of the ring. Orton also talked about how the voices in his head are gone and the only thing he hears in his head is The Fiend gasping for his last breath as the fire grew hotter and the flames grew higher. Orton then declared that The Fiend is gone, and The fiend is no more. Fans booed Orton’s promo until the lights started going out in the arena. Orton rolled to the floor to prepare for a fight when a reddish-purple light came on in the ring. There was also some lingering fog as Bliss appeared on her swing. She asked if Orton was expecting someone else and said “He” built this playground for her. She joked that The Fiend could be at a tanning salon because he was looking kind of pale, or he could be at the beach but she hopes he was avoiding a sunburn, or he could be at his favorite restaurant enjoying BBQ. She went on and said it was almost like The Fiend was absorbed into the mat when Orton lit him on fire. She also said “He” is at home now, but if he ever leaves home, he might come to Alexa’s Playground, and if he does appear, it will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. That’s when the lights went back to black, as Bliss stared at Orton. The lights came back up and there was no sign of Bliss or Orton.

It looked like Bliss was teasing another major change or return for The Fiend. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Wyatt, Bliss and Orton, but it looks like Bliss is back from her recent vacation that she asked time off for.

Here are several shots from the RAW segment with Bliss and Orton-