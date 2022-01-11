Video: Alpha Academy Win The RAW Tag Team Championship

Alpha Academy are your new RAW Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Otis and Chad Gable become the new champions by defeating RK-Bro’s Randy Orton and Riddle. The match saw Orton get a clean pin on Orton for the title win.

This is the first title reign for Alpha Academy. RK-Bro held the titles for 142 days after winning them from AJ Styles and Omos at WWE SummerSlam on August 21.