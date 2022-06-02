Video and News on CM Punk Confronting MJF During AEW Dynamite Commercial

As seen on the June 1st, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo highlighting his relationship with President Tony Khan. MJF stated Khan has been saving money in order to sign former WWE stars who can’t lace his boots, and he also referred to Khan as a “f*cking mark.”

When Dynamite went to commercial, AEW World Champion CM Punk walked down to the ring to confront MJF, and MJF exited into the audience. F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer stated the following regarding this, “They certainly wanted it out. So, it was just interesting that they did that during the break, so maybe the plan is Punk and MJF for All Out. That could be the direction. Good chance it’s the direction.”

Here’s some video footage of what happened.

