Video and Photos: Sasha Banks Injury Scare At WWE Live Event

It appeared that Sasha Banks was possibly injured during a match against Charlotte Flair at Sunday night’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

“PWInsider.com is told that while taking an over the knee backbreaker, Banks’ leg was planted awkwardly and when she took the bump and hit the mat, she kicked out of a pinfall but then stayed on the mat, where the referee checked her out. They quickly went to a finish, with Flair retaining the Smackdown Women’s Championship.”

Video of the incident as well as photos have surfaced of the referee holding up the “X” sign and Sasha being helped to the back.

Sasha updated fans on her condition:

I’m good 👊🏽

Thank you for the love always. 💙 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 3, 2022

It appears as if Sasha Banks was injured at a WWE event tonight. She was carried to the back after the match. Looks like a knee but tough to tell. pic.twitter.com/H0NNNkIP7w — Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast (@GettingOverCast) January 3, 2022

Apparently the x was thrown hoping she’s ok #WWEFayetteville pic.twitter.com/GhpLs3d41i — tdv22 (@tdv2207) January 3, 2022