Video: Angel Garza Wins WWE 247 Championship From R-Truth

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Angel Garza is your new WWE 24/7 Champion. As seen in the video below, WWE released video of Garza pinning R-Truth to capture the title during the TikTok New Year’s Eve party livestream.

This is Garza’s first run with the 24/7 Title. Truth began his 45th reign back at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22.

