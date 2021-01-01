Video: Angel Garza Wins WWE 247 Championship From R-Truth

Angel Garza is your new WWE 24/7 Champion. As seen in the video below, WWE released video of Garza pinning R-Truth to capture the title during the TikTok New Year’s Eve party livestream.
This is Garza’s first run with the 24/7 Title. Truth began his 45th reign back at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22.
#AndNew alert! @AngelGarzaWwe just pinned @RonKillings during @tiktok_us’s New Year’s Eve party livestream to win the #247Championship! pic.twitter.com/me9zykwHsj
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2021