Video: “Army Of The Dead” Trailer With Batista

Netflix has released the first official teaser trailer for Army of the Dead, which stars former WWE Champion Batista.

Netflix will premiere the post-apocalyptic zombie heist movie on Friday, May 21. Army of the Dead was written and directed by Zack Snyder of Dawn of the Dead fame.

Batista’s character is named “Scott Ward” in the movie. The synopsis notes, “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

Army of the Dead also stars Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt.

Here is the trailer-