Video: Arn Anderson Announces New AEW Deal

Arn Anderson has signed a new multi-year contract with AEW. AEW revealed the new deal in the video seen below, released after this week’s Dynamite episode went off the air. Arn noted that he previously said he didn’t want to go anywhere he wasn’t wanted, and now it feels like he’s wanted with AEW, and he’s very happy to announce the new multi-year contract. Arn added that he’s thrilled to be in the company with so much young talent, and to watch the company grow into being “the platinum” of the industry.

Anderson, who is in the WWE Hall of Fame and was released from his behind-the-scenes role in February 2019, noted that AEW President & CEO Tony Khan informed him of the new contract earlier in the day. The Enforcer started working with AEW last year as a Head Coach and on-air talent, aligning himself with current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes.

We at #AEW are proud to announce that @TheArnShow has signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling.#ThankYouArn for calling AEW your home. pic.twitter.com/fWOMWogWS6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020

