– Below is a behind-the-scenes look at the new championship photo shoot from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. The shoot was done backstage at RAW, which saw Flair and Asuka defeat Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce in a non-title match. As noted, Flair and Asuka will now defend their titles against opponents to be announced on Friday’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX.