Video: Austin Theory “Quits” On NXT

– WWE began a new storyline with Austin Theory on last night’s NXT episode. After losing two straight matches to Bronson Reed on the show, Theory walked out of the Capitol Wrestling Center and said he’s done. Theory then declared that he quits, and got in his car to drive away from the venue. You can see a few shots from the storyline below:
Spoiler: @austintheory1 lost again. #WWENXT @bronsonreedwwe pic.twitter.com/b746luFNaf
"That's it. I'm done… I QUIT." – @austintheory1 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ox4OEwX58P
