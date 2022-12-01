Video: Austin Theory’s WWE Survivor Series Diary Featuring Behind-The-Scenes Footage

The Survivor Series: War Games Diary for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been released by WWE.

WWE cameras followed Theory around as he prepared for Saturday’s Survivor Series Triple Threat with Bobby Lashley and former champion Seth Rollins, as seen in the video below.

The video includes footage from Theory’s Saturday appearance on The Bump, Survivor Series behind-the-scenes footage, and Theory speaking to the cameras after his big win at the TD Garden in Boston.

The complete video is available below: