Video: Backstage Footage From Jinder Mahal’s Raw Return

Above is a new behind-the-scenes look at Jinder Mahal’s return to action on WWE RAW. Mahal returned to the ring on the April 27 RAW episode, defeating Akira Tozawa in singles action. The former WWE Champion had been out of action since June 2019 with a knee injury. The Modern Day Maharaja spoke about how he was medically cleared to compete, and after a few e-mails back & forth with WWE officials, he was told they were bringing him back. Jinder said his body feels great right now and he feels like he’s in good shape. He also gave his post-match reaction to how it felt performing with no crowd at the closed-set WWE Performance Center.

“Coming in I was kind of a little bit nervous,” Jinder admitted. “Over how I would perform with no fans, just because a lot of what I do is based off reactions and instincts, and feelings. You know, kind of their reactions does dictate a lot of what I do in the ring, so it felt good. I really did miss it while I was gone.”