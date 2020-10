The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel posted this exclusive look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, which is where WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live tape from. The arena at the WWE Performance Center was re-named and re-designed ahead of the recent “Takeover: 31” event.

The video features Triple h, Matt Bloom, William Regal, Robbie Brookside, Drake Maverick, Johnny Gargano, Kushida, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, Ember Moon, Adam Cole and others.