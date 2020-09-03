Video: Backstage Look At Breezango & Their Tag Team Championship Win

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes video of WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango with a look at the veteran Superstars working recent events, and discussing how they finally brought home the gold. The August 26 NXT TV episode saw Tyler Breeze and Fandango capture the NXT Tag Team Titles from Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

