Video: Backstage Look From The Recent NXT TakeOver: IYH Special

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel just posted this behind-the-scenes footage from the recent NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event. The video features comments from NXT Director of Character Development & WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James, NXT Producer & WWE Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato, NXT Producer & WWE Coach Terry Taylor, and Mia Yim.

