Video: Bad Bunny Accepts The Miz Challenge For WrestleMania 37

The Miz vs. rapper Bad Bunny is now official for WrestleMania 37. Tonight’s RAW saw The Miz cut a promo on Bunny and issue a challenge for WrestleMania 37. Miz then defeated Jeff Hardy in singles action. After the match, Bunny got payback for last week by smashing a guitar over the back of The Miz. Bunny then accepted The Miz’s challenge for WrestleMania. WWE confirmed the match after a commercial break. WWE noted that Damian Priest will be in the corner of Bad Bunny while John Morrison will be with The Miz.
WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from tonight’s show:
Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan
WWE Universal Title Match
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (c)
The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest
