Video: Bad Bunny Gives The 247 Championship To R-Truth On RAW

R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion. Tonight’s RAW saw former champion Bad Bunny hand the title over to R-Truth in a show of respect, and as a trade for a collection of merchandise for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

This is Truth’s 50th reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. The Grammy-winning Bad Bunny had been champion since winning the title from Akira Tozawa during a backstage segment on the February 15 RAW show.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE 24/7 Title. Below is video of tonight’s title change from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL: