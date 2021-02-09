Video: Bad Bunny Returns To RAW This Week

Rapper Bad Bunny returned to WWE RAW on tonight’s show and accompanied Damian Priest to the ring for his singles match against Angel Garza. Garza had The Miz and John Morrison in his corner for the match. Early on in the match Garza ripped off his pants and threw them at Bunny. The finish to the match saw Miz and Morrison double team Priest while Bunny took the Money In the Bank briefcase. They ended up getting sent to the back by the referee, and this led to Bunny distracting Garza, which led to Priest hitting the Bell Clap and The Reckoning for the pin to win.

Tonight’s show saw Bunny get his own entrance before Priest came out. The entrance included pyro. This was Bad Bunny’s third WWE TV appearance since last weekend. He appeared at the Royal Rumble for the “Booker T” performance with the WWE Hall of Famer with the same name, and the Rumble Match angle with Priest, Miz and Morrison, and then returned for the post-Rumble RAW, where he appeared on MizTV and dropped Morrison at ringside as Priest defeated Miz in singles action.

Here is video from the match-