Video: Bayley And Sasha Banks Become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Bayley and Sasha Banks are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Banks and Bayley capture the titles from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. This makes Bayley a double champion as she also holds the SmackDown Women’s Title right now.

This is the second reign with the titles for Banks and Bayley as they were also the inaugural champions. Bliss and Cross won the titles back during Night One of WrestleMania 36 by defeating Kairi Sane and current RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.