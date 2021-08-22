Video: Becky Lynch Returns At SummerSlam And Wins Championship

Becky Lynch has made her return to WWE.

Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Lynch make her surprise return as the replacement for Sasha Banks, who was to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

It was announced before the match that Sasha Banks is unable to compete, but no details were given. Carmella was then announced as Banks’ replacement. Before Belair and Carmella could go at it, the music interrupted as Lynch made her huge return. She ended up taking Carmella out, sending her to ringside and throwing her into the ring steps. Lynch then returned to the ring and asked Belair if she wanted to blow the roof off the stadium. Belair accepted and the bell hit. Lynch then offered her hand for a shake and Belair accepted, but Lynch hit her in the jaw, then dropped her with the pumphandle slam and pinned her to win the title in just seconds.

This is the fourth blue brand reign for Lynch. Belair won the title from Banks back at WrestleMania 37 Night One, and held the strap for 131 days.

Lynch had been away from WWE action since relinquishing the RAW Women’s Title to Asuka back in May 2020, right after announcing her first pregnancy. Lynch and then-fiance Seth Rollins welcomed their first child on December 4, a daughter named Roux. The WWE couple tied the knot on June 29 of this year.

There’s no word on why Banks missed the show, but we will keep you updated. Her status had been up in the air after she and Belair missed last weekend’s live events due to “unforeseen circumstances” but it was reported mid-week that the SummerSlam match was on. It was then reported on Friday that the match was in jeopardy once again as word going around SmackDown was that Banks may have been pulled from SummerSlam because she was not backstage for last night’s go-home show. Banks did not appear on SmackDown, but WWE continued promoting Banks vs. Belair up until tonight’s pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on Lynch's return and more on Banks' status.