Video: Becky Lynch Vacates Championship, Announces Pregnancy

Becky Lynch is expecting her first child.

The Man appeared during tonight’s RAW from the WWE Performance Center and announced that she is pregnant. The segment opened with Lynch coming out with the women’s MITB briefcase. She got emotional and cried before bringing Asuka out. She then revealed that Asuka hasn’t been able to open the briefcase because she was the only one with the combination. Lynch opened the briefcase and the RAW Women’s Title belt was inside. Lynch then confirmed that Asuka is the new RAW Women’s Champion as Sunday’s MITB Ladder Match wasn’t for a future women’s title shot, it was for the RAW Women’s Title.

Asuka danced around and came back to the ring where Lynch was waiting. That’s when Lynch announced that she was going to be a mother because she can’t fight anymore. Lynch then finally smiled and showed some happiness while embracing Asuka. Lynch made her emotional exit up the ramp, told fans she will miss them, and left to the back as Asuka continued her celebration.

RAW returned from the commercial break and we saw Lynch being congratulated by several Superstars in the backstage area.

Lynch has been in a relationship with fiance Seth Rollins and it’s believed that they are expecting this child together.

Stay tuned for updates on Lynch, Asuka and the RAW Women’s Title.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s segment on RAW:

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother." Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE!!!! What a moment on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/yWnHB3Dc4o — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

"I'm gonna miss you guys." We'll miss you, too, @BeckyLynchWWE … but we couldn't be happier for you! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iZteMLNXlN — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 12, 2020

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother." An incredibly emotional moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IU3BRXDBZD — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020