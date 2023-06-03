Video: Behind-The-Scenes Footage From WWE Night Of Champions

WWE provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the Night of Champions premium live event, which aired on Peacock last Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles in the tournament finals to win the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained their Undisputed Tag Team Championships over Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Brock Lesnar defeated Cody Rhodes, and Asuka won the Raw Women’s Title from Bianca Belair.

Interviews with Lynch, Owens, Zayn, Rollins, and others were included in the footage, and they discussed the event and their matches.

WWE’s YouTube channel has published a behind-the-scenes video, which you can watch below.

WWE’s next PLE special will be for the Money in the Bank event on July 1.