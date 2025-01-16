Video: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of WWE RAW On Netflix Premiere

WWE has unveiled exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the premiere episode of Raw on Netflix, offering fans a closer look at the production and interactions that took place backstage.

The January 6 episode, broadcast from The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, was stacked with high-profile moments, including appearances by The Rock and John Cena. The card featured marquee matches, with CM Punk facing Seth Rollins in the main event and Roman Reigns battling Solo Sikoa in a tribal combat opener. The night also saw a major title change, as Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to become the new Women’s World Champion.

The newly released footage showcases candid interactions between top stars and legends, giving fans a rare glimpse behind the curtain. Notable names featured in the footage include CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, and The Rock, among others.

This special content offers an inside look at the energy and excitement surrounding one of WWE’s most significant shows of the year, now available to stream on Netflix.