Video: Behind The Scenes Look At Austin Theory Working WrestleMania 37

Despite his recent RAW appearances with the stable of Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade, WWE still has Austin Theory listed as a member of the WWE NXT roster.

As seen above, the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel recently released behind-the-scenes video of Theory before his WrestleMania debut earlier this month. Night Two of WrestleMania 36 saw Theory team with Garza for a loss to RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

Theory said it was mind-blowing and crazy how fast everything came together for his WrestleMania debut. He also said everything happened so fast that he really had no time to react.

“You know, you hear about big opportunities, but WrestleMania is like, ‘Wow, that’s the opportunity?’,” Theory said of his WrestleMania shot. “Like, ‘Alright, I’m here for it. Sign me up. Check.'”

The former pro bodybuilder and EVOLVE Champion signed with WWE in August 2019 after being a stand-out talent at the February 2018 WWE Performance Center tryouts. The 22 year old Theory said in the video above that he would’ve laughed at the idea of working a WrestleMania event just two years after those tryouts.

Theory ended the behind-the-scenes video with a bold prediction on his future, revealing that he now has his eye on WrestleMania 37, which is currently scheduled for March 28, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the Los Angeles area.

“I guess like, you gotta look for the long haul, and think like, the next WrestleMania,” Theory said. “And that one’s Hollywood. So, I think I’m looking at Hollywood now. That’s where my eyes are set.”