Video: Behind The Scenes Look At NXT Wrestler Bronson Reed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– The WWE Performance Center posted this new behind-the-scenes footage of NXT Superstar Bronson Reed as he prepares for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title. Reed, who will face Damian Priest on tonight’s NXT episode, also talks about how his wife provided major support to help him reach NXT.

