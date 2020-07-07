Video: Behind The Scenes Look At Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart

The WWE Performance Center just released this behind-the-scenes footage from the recent WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match that saw Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley retain over Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. This match took place as the main event of the June 18 WWE NXT episode.
