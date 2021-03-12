Video: Ben Carter Reveals New NXT UK Ring Name

Ben Carter is now known as Nathan Frazer in WWE NXT UK. A vignette aired for Frazer on today’s NXT UK episode to introduce the new name, which is giving him a fresh start on the brand.

He said:

“It’s been a pretty wild 12 months for me to say the least,” Frazier said in the vignette. “I’ve spent the past 4 years in the United States playing college soccer, and in my spare time doing literally everything to try and make a name for myself in professional wrestling. It’s pretty crazy because no one knew who Ben Carter was a year ago, but fast forward to this very moment and I’m living my dream. I had a few different options in front of me but I wanted to come here to NXT UK. I wanted to come home. It’s like I’m getting a brand new start, and with a brand new start comes a brand new name. Nathan Frazier will become a champion. Nathan Frazer will is gonna grab this brand by the throat and take it wherever the hell he wants to take it, and Nathan Frazer will go down as the greatest to ever do this.”

Following his debut loss to Jordan Devlin back in January, Frazer has picked up two wins in NXT UK. He defeated Sam Gradwell on the January 28 episode, and then defeated Josh Morrell on the February 18 episode.

Whoever I choose to be, one fact will always remain… I’m going to be a star. pic.twitter.com/hTxQJMeDrC — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) March 11, 2021