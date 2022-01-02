Video: Beth Phoenix Appears At WWE Day 1

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix made her return to the storyline during tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view saw The Miz take on WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Maryse was at ringside for the bout, and at one point she slapped Edge in the face. This led to Phoenix making her return, coming out to the entrance-way with a new look. Phoenix stared Maryse down and then chased her around the ring. Maryse retreated to the stage as Beth watched from ringside. Beth then had words with The Miz, which allowed Edge to finish him off with a Spear for the pin to win. The segment ended with Maryse and The Miz looking on from the stage as Beth and Edge posed together in the ring.

It’s been speculated that the feud between Edge and The Miz will lead to a mixed tag team match with Phoenix and Maryse getting involved, but there’s no word on when that match will happen.

Phoenix left the WWE NXT commentary table back in early December, finishing up with the brand at the WarGames event. She announced that she was stepping away from her NXT duties so that she can spend more time with Edge and their children.

