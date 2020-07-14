Video: Bianca Belair Returns On Raw, Ruby Riott Comments

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network saw Bianca Belair return to red brand action. Belair teamed with Ruby Riott to defeat Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics. This comes after The IIconics have teased Riott for not having any friends in WWE to team with. Belair was called up from WWE NXT after WrestleMania 36 and would defeat Santana Garrett on the April 20 RAW episode, after being put with RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits – husband Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Belair hasn’t been used on RAW since then, but she does have 6 wins on WWE Main Event – Catalina Garcia in late April, Riott three times in May and late June, and then most recently over Kay in late June and Royce in early July.

On a related note, this was Riott’s first WWE TV win since February 2019. Riott last had a WWE TV win on the February 11, 2019 RAW episode, which was a win over Nikki Cross to build her up for her title shot from then-RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Riott would then lose to Rousey on February 17 at Elimination Chamber 2019, and then again on RAW the next night. Riott has lost more than a dozen singles matches since then, and some tag team matches.

Riott took to Twitter after the win with Belair and made a cryptic comment. “While it was nice to finally have my hand raised….something was missing. #WWERAW,” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on what Riott was referring to, but fan speculation is that she was talking about the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles or possibly having Liv Morgan at her side as they also have a storyline going that has been put on hold. Liv actually re-posted a photo of Belair and Riott, and congratulated The EST of WWE.

“Congratulations B @BiancaBelairWWE [lips emoji],” Morgan wrote.

Belair also tweeted after the match and wrote, “I [hands clapping emoji] HAD [hands clapping emoji] TIME [hands clapping emoji] TODAY [hands clapping emoji] #ESTofWWE”

Above and below are a few shots of tonight’s Riott and Belair vs. The IIconics match from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: