Video: Bianca Belair Talks Facing Sasha Banks At WrestleMania

Bianca Belair says she’s going to WrestleMania 37 to create WWE history and to become a champion. As noted, Belair announced during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX that she will be challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks on The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE has just released post-show video of Belair reacting to her big announcement.

Belair talked about making history with Banks at WrestleMania and her goals:

“I just made my decision out there in the ring in front of the whole WWE Universe on Friday Night SmackDown. It just makes it even more real. I was actually out there shaking because I was so… I wasn’t nervous, I was excited to make this decision because now it’s out there, now it’s final, and I can start wrapping my mind around it, getting my emotions in check, and just getting ready. I say stay ready so you don’t have to get ready but it’s WrestleMania, you have to prepare for WrestleMania no matter what,” she said. “But now I can start getting ready and I can start wrapping my mind around the fact that I will be at WrestleMania on The Grandest Stage of Them All with Sasha Banks. Two Afro-females, black Afro-females… what it represents is, really sending a powerful message to the world. She motivates me, I see everything she’s doing and I’m happy for her, but I wanna do it, too.

“I’m going to WrestleMania to create history, but I’m also going there to become a champion. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to show everybody that I am the strongest, and the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest, that I’m the B-E-S-T, since Sasha wants to call herself the best. When it’s all said and done, and I’m standing there raising the title over my head, the proof will be that I am exactly what I say I am, that I’m the EST of WWE.”