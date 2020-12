Video: Big E Wins Intercontinental Championship On SmackDown

Big E is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. The main event of tonight’s Christmas edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Big E capture the title by defeating Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match.

This is Big E’s second reign with the Intercontinental Title. Zayn won the title back at Clash of Champions on September 27 by defeating AJ Styles and former champion Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat Ladder Match.