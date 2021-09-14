Video: Big E Wins WWE Championship On RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Big E is your new WWE Champion. Tonight’s RAW from Boston saw Bobby Lashley retain the WWE Title over RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton in the main event. After the match, Big E cashed in his Money In the Bank title shot and defeated Lashley in a match that went several minutes.

This is Big E’s first run with the WWE Title. Lashley held the title for 195 days, winning it from The Miz on the March 1 edition of RAW.

